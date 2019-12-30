To the Editor:

The newest Star Wars movie has a lot to say about good versus evil. About hope and the abuse of power. Timely in today’s political climate. We must always remember that “They win by making you think you are alone ... but we’re not alone. Good people will fight if we lead them.” A great couple of quotes from the movie. Remember them. Every time you hear bad or fearful news. Every time you feel things are hopeless. Don’t give into the fear, keep fighting for goodness, kindness, humanity.

Kerry Anderson

Plymouth

