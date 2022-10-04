To the editor:
I watched the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum and was impressed with Julie Peterson from Ward 2. Her passion for the community was evident.
In her opening and closing remarks, she underscored a promise to be a nonpartisan leader who sets a positive tone for the community. To me, being nonpartisan means an open mind. Every person comes to the issues from a unique starting point, but I value community leaders like Julie who bring an open and curious mind to issues. Julie’s willingness to investigate complex issues before coming to a conclusion and her thoughtful approach will serve our great, growing suburb of Plymouth well.
Julie’s stated focus matches what I feel is great about Plymouth. She focuses on maintaining and improving infrastructure, delivering high-value core services, striving to protect our environment locally and beyond, prioritizing a healthy business community, and ensuring affordable housing. She is committed to excellent parks and recreation, to safe and secure streets, and to diversity and inclusion for all.
Julie knows that leaders have an obligation to fully understand all the issues before them, to seek out alternate views, ask hard questions, and evaluate data and expertise. This is the type of community leadership I think we need, and this is the type of community leadership I believe Julie Peterson will deliver.
In a complex and challenging time, intelligent, thoughtful leadership is crucial, and Julie brings these skills. A practicing attorney with a current focus on governance and infrastructure, Julie has served the public as a judicial law clerk in northern Minnesota and as a Deputy Attorney General in the State of Hawaii. She currently serves on the Plymouth Charter Commission. As a trained community mediator, she is well-suited to deliver valuable consensus-building.
I am happy to support Julie Peterson for the Plymouth City Council in Ward 2. Our community would be well-served to have her in this role.
Please join me in voting for Julie Peterson in Ward 2.
Katy Miketic
Plymouth
