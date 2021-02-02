To the Editor:
Since March 2020, Robbinsdale Area Schools has responded to multiple executive orders and shifting realities for our community in the context of COVID-19. We continue to adjust our service delivery model to better meet the critical needs of our students, families and staff. In addition to online classrooms, our district is currently providing help with basic needs, including free meals for students, free childcare to children of essential workers, access to student support centers, providing in-person services, device and connectivity support for families, social-emotional and mental health supports and extracurricular activities both virtual and in-person in accordance with the governor’s executive orders.
There have been limited resources to provide these services. Once again, public schools have been asked to do more with less. Robbinsdale Area Schools remains committed to its mission of inspiring and educating all learners to develop their unique potential and positively contribute to their community.
More than ever, this includes developing plans to keep our students, staff and families physically and emotionally safe, while also providing high-quality learning experiences. While as a nation we are making steady progress toward vaccination and hope for economic recovery as we turn the corner on this pandemic, we need adequate funding in the near term to do this crucial work and to fill the cracks in our educational funding foundation that have existed for decades and that COVID-19 has further revealed.
Public schools are chronically and inequitably under-funded, even in the best of times. It is a problem we can address collectively through sustained state and federal advocacy and ensuring we elect public education champions who put our students first. We hope that you will join us in consistently advocating for the resources our students need and deserve. Please visit our Robbinsdale Area Schools Legislative Action Coalition website to get involved: ced.rdale.org/community/legislative-action-coalition.
Andrew Burns and Elizabeth Goers
New Hope and Robbinsdale
Andrew Burns and Elizabeth Goers are co-chairs of the Robbinsdale Legislative Action Coalition.
