To the Editor:
I am writing to ask for your support to re-elect Brad Wiersum as Minnetonka’s Mayor.
As Minnetonka’s former city manager, I have known Brad for 20 years, and greatly admire him as a strong and dedicated leader of our community. Experience matters, and his proven leadership has been clearly evident as he helps our city weather the challenges of the pandemic.
A long-time resident of Minnetonka, I have chaired the Three Rivers Park Board for the past eight years, and continue to work with Brad to protect the natural resources that make our community so special. Most recently, we are jointly expanding the popular trail systems that link our region.
As a former state finance commissioner, I deeply respect Brad for his commitment to sustaining our city’s long tradition of providing quality public services by being fiscally responsible. He consistently asks the tough budget questions to balance the expectations of all residents with the resources necessary to pay for our excellent services.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Brad Wiersum, so that he can continue the exceptional leadership our community deserves.
John Gunyou
Minnetonka
