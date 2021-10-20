To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Jessica Reader for the Minnetonka School Board.
It has been my privilege to coach alongside Reader’s husband, Jason Reader, for the last eight years of my career. It was also an honor to coach their son, Nicholas, on our Prep Bowl finalist team in 2017. Through these relationships, I have gotten to know Reader very well and have gained a tremendous respect for her as a person, a parent and a community leader.
A successful leader needs a comprehensive and solid game plan as well as strong passion and work ethic. Reader has all three. As a wife of an educator and mother of two recent graduates, Reader has valuable insight for our school district.
Reader’s game plan is built on four pillars: empower, unite, educate and support.
Reader will establish a school culture that confers respect and dignity to all post-secondary paths, empowering our students to achieve to the best of their ability. Her vision is to unite Minnetonka students through common interests respecting each student’s views and beliefs. She believes we should educate through a well-rounded curriculum that highlights people of strong moral character. Finally, Reader understands that strong financial support for our district is perhaps the most important consideration for the school board.
It takes a special person to be an effective school board member. There is no doubt in my mind that Reader is the right person to lead our wonderful district to even greater heights.
Please join me in voting for Reader for the Minnetonka School Board. We are in the fourth quarter – let’s go for the win.
Dave Nelson
Chanhassen
Minnetonka High School football coach from 2001-2019.
