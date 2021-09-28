To the Editor:
We need Dr. Kimberly Wilburn’s leadership on the Minnetonka City Council. As a 23-year member of our Minnetonka community, she has a deep understanding of where we’ve been and where we need to go. Her unique perspective as a scientist, organizer, and parent will be incredibly valuable as we work together to create a Minnetonka where each community member has what they need to thrive. As I’ve gotten to know Wilburn over the past year, I’ve been impressed by the depth of analysis she brings to local issues, and her passion for engaging with community members. I’ve learned a lot about collaborative leadership from her. I value her commitment to environmental stewardship, holistic community safety, small business support, strong local elections, and diverse housing options. In my role as chair of the Hopkins School Board, I know that Wilburn will be an excellent collaborator with our strong public schools located in the city of Minnetonka. Please join me in voting for Dr. Kimberly Wilburn.
Jen Westmoreland Bouchard
Minnetonka
