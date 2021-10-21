To the Editor:
The Wayzata School District has heroically navigated the complexity and challenge of COVID-19 and has put in place a thoughtfully researched and forward looking plan for getting and keeping our kids in school safely. For that, I offer a heartfelt thanks and kudos to all.
Three candidates for Wayzata School Board who offer the seasoned and committed leadership needed to ensure the continued social-emotional and academic success of all of our kids are: Sarah Johansen, whose demonstrated leadership before and during this period of extraordinary challenge; Daniel Sellers, whose systems and governance savvy, success and expertise in making classrooms, nonprofit boards and public policy initiatives work on behalf of all kids; and Heidi Kader, who is dedicated to maintaining and growing the excellence of our schools and possesses a keen grasp of the challenges we face.
How fortunate are we! I sincerely hope you will join me in voting for Johansen, Sellers and Kader to carry forward the Wayzata Public School commitment to educational excellence and equity for our kids.
LaDonna Hoy
Plymouth
