To the Editor:

As a resident of Plymouth, I’m supporting Greg Pulles for Senate District 44, which includes Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland. His care and concern for the safety of our families is a priority to me and my family. During these times of chaos, I believe job number one is for government at all levels is to ensure safe communities. Greg supports our police and will be the voice of reason in St. Paul. I hope you will join me in my support of Greg Pulles.

Carol Wegner

Plymouth

