To the Editor:
As a resident of Plymouth, I’m supporting Greg Pulles for Senate District 44, which includes Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland. His care and concern for the safety of our families is a priority to me and my family. During these times of chaos, I believe job number one is for government at all levels is to ensure safe communities. Greg supports our police and will be the voice of reason in St. Paul. I hope you will join me in my support of Greg Pulles.
Carol Wegner
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.