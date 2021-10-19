To the Editor:

John Kuhl is the right leader at the right time for Minnetonka. During my time serving with him on the Hopkins School Board, I have experienced John to be a collaborative, insightful, and equity-driven leader. My sadness about him leaving our board in December is outweighed by my excitement about the possibility of him becoming the next mayor of Minnetonka.

As a longtime resident of Minnetonka, I know that in order for each member of our evolving community to thrive, we need a forward-thinking leader who will work with his constituents to drive innovation. John is absolutely that person. I value his commitment to community engagement, care for the environment, holistic community safety, small business support, strong local elections, and diverse housing options. John’s experience leading a 200+ million dollar business and structurally balancing our school district budget means that he is well-equipped to ensure that Minnetonka’s budget is sound and aligned with community priorities.

Most importantly to me in my role as chair of the Hopkins School Board, I know that John’s experience as a school board member will make him an excellent collaborator with our strong public schools located in the city of Minnetonka. He is the mayor we need right now to keep Minnetonka moving forward. Please join me in voting for John Kuhl.

Jen Westmoreland Bouchard

Minnetonka

Jen Westmoreland Bouchard is Hopkins School Board Chair.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments