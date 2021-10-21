To the Editor:
There are several great candidates for the three open seats on the Wayzata School Board, but three stand out as particularly well-suited to provide the leadership we need at this moment in time.
Daniel Sellers has extensive experience in education and is committed to ensure that all students live up to their potential. He understands governance and the need for thoughtful consideration of the multitude of issues that come before a school board. Heidi Kader is dedicated to maintaining the excellence of our school district and has a deep understanding of the challenges we face. Sarah Johansen’s strong, steady leadership over her seven years of service on the board and her ability to navigate difficult issues with respect and careful consideration make her well-deserving of reelection to the board.
The potential impact of the Nov. 2 school board election on the future of our schools is great. I hope you will join me to elect these three exceptional candidates.
Carol Bergenstal
Plymouth
