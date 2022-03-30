As a resident of Plymouth since 1981 and a long-time reader of the Sun Sailor, I wanted to write in for the first time in my life. The Sun Sailor has always been a source of public interest info relating to my community. I read the article on Jim Prom from the Plymouth City Council meeting when he was referencing the COVID virus by its city of origin, Wuhan, China.
I know Jim Prom from my involvement with the Knights of Columbus. Jim’s hand is usually one of the first to raise for volunteering for “Coats for Kids”, Special Olympics, and many other charitable K of C causes. He has served a leadership role in many of the organizations that he supports including a volunteer coach for Plymouth Rec-sports. Jim has been a life-long resident in Plymouth, an entrepreneur and successful small business owner, avid outdoor sports enthusiast and very representative of my world views.
What I didn’t know, was your news article on Jim was a political hit-piece because Jim displays conservative views. The other Plymouth City Commissioners or meeting attendee’s whose feelings were hurt by your interpretation of racist comments towards Chinese people, had their identity’s protected in your front-page coverage, character assault on Jim Prom’s November comment. Here it is, March and you’re giving a November comment top billing, as long as it damages a conservative. In reading the police blotter, not spending hundreds of thousands of tax-payer money on a DEI gravy-train. Plymouth has much bigger issues than this. If I want to read political hit jobs and slanted left-wing news, I’ll get that from the mainstream media, but I hope to get community and local sports news from the Sun Sailor. Do your job!
