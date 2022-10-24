To the editor:

I, along with six other long-time members of The Rotary Club of Plymouth, have had a continuing opportunity to observe James Williams as a member of our Club for over two decades. What have we experienced: a listener, before a talker; a coalition builder; a band leader, rather than a one-man band; a participant by doing rather than telling; always accepting the principle that the other side has the right to be heard, regardless of his own perspective or opinion on an issue or project.

