I, along with six other long-time members of The Rotary Club of Plymouth, have had a continuing opportunity to observe James Williams as a member of our Club for over two decades. What have we experienced: a listener, before a talker; a coalition builder; a band leader, rather than a one-man band; a participant by doing rather than telling; always accepting the principle that the other side has the right to be heard, regardless of his own perspective or opinion on an issue or project.
Throughout the years he has unselfishly given of his time, his talent, and his treasure, to serve the residents of Plymouth thru our focus on youth, education, and community health. We have given more than 130 scholarships to Plymouth Area Students, supplied playground equipment, provided camp scholarships and meal programs, protected the environment thru our Highway Cleanup Program, and trained over 6,900 area residents in our “hands only CPR and use of AED’s program.” James has always been a direct participant in and/or a supporter of each of these endeavors. He is a doer, not a talker, and continues to build goodwill and better friendships by his awareness, involvement, and commitment to Plymouth’s community needs.
There is no disconnect between the rhetoric of his words and the reality of his actions. He combines intellect and diplomacy to achieved desired ends, all the while always trying to discern if the policynand/or program will be fair and beneficial to all concerned.
A 30 year resident of Plymouth, as well as a former business owner in our community, he knows the City well, and its current needs and its future requirements. He shares the challenges that impact all residents of Plymouth, be they public safety or infrastructure enhancement; and he is the leader that can prioritize solutions and gain mutual agreement on the best path forward.
Multiply the goodness, and elect James Williams to the Ward 4 Plymouth City Council Seat!
