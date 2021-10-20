To the Editor:

Minnetonka voters, please make sure to educate yourself on the candidates for the Minnetonka City Council on Nov. 2. Due to ranked choice voting, it is imperative that you vote for three candidates on your ballot for At-Large Seat A and At-Large Seat B. If you do not vote for three, your vote may be exhausted, muting your voice. For Seat A, rank your vote for Wyn Ray (first), Marshall Glynn (second), and Karen Ahlbrecht (third). For Seat B, vote for Stacy Cranbrook (first), Dan Kral (second), and Jim Hadley (third). All these candidates advocate safe neighborhoods, responsive, transparent city decision-making, and protection of our parks, trails, and wetlands.

Drake Lorence

Minnetonka

