To the Editor:
Minnetonka voters, please make sure to educate yourself on the candidates for the Minnetonka City Council on Nov. 2. Due to ranked choice voting, it is imperative that you vote for three candidates on your ballot for At-Large Seat A and At-Large Seat B. If you do not vote for three, your vote may be exhausted, muting your voice. For Seat A, rank your vote for Wyn Ray (first), Marshall Glynn (second), and Karen Ahlbrecht (third). For Seat B, vote for Stacy Cranbrook (first), Dan Kral (second), and Jim Hadley (third). All these candidates advocate safe neighborhoods, responsive, transparent city decision-making, and protection of our parks, trails, and wetlands.
Drake Lorence
Minnetonka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.