Before I ever knew Dr. Mike, school board candidate, I knew Mike Remucal, my friend.
I met Mike after speaking at a school board meeting about my child’s experiences with bullying at Minnetonka. Mike reached out to tell me, an otherwise stranger, that he was truly sorry for the pain my child was enduring and that he wanted to know if there was anything at all he could do to help. Just having a kind person express empathy for my child felt incredibly validating. Maybe, in the grief and isolation that bullying causes, my child and I weren’t walking alone.
Fast forward to Dr. Mike running for a board seat and I get the immense joy of sharing my enthusiastic support for my friend, the exceptionally compassionate, kind, curious human. Dr. Mike genuinely wants to make life better for all students while improving educational outcomes so that every child has the chance to soar higher than they ever dreamed they could or thought themselves capable of.
I share confidently that there won’t be indifference with Dr. Mike. His door ( voicemail, inbox etc...) will always be open and he will genuinely care about you and the children in your care. Dr. Mike wants every single student to be respected, valued and made to feel a deep sense of belonging to their school community. Not in spite of who they are, but because of who they are.
I know that Dr. Mike is the right human at the right time to bring Minnetonka forward into an era of continued academic excellence with a strong emphasis on character and humanity in our school community.
I enthusiastically support Dr. Mike Remucal and hope that all of you who believe in a kinder, more empathetic world for our children will support him too. It’s the easiest thing in the world to like Dr. Mike.
