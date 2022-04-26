Eleven percent of adults experiencing homelessness in Minnesota report having a substance use disorder, according to the 2020 Minnesota Point-In-Time Count. The overlapping experiences of homelessness and addiction create unique barriers to safety and stability. For many individuals experiencing this overlap, dignified and supportive housing can be among the first steps in their recovery.
Shelters cannot end homelessness; we must also address the lack of affordable housing and racial disparities in home ownership. But shelters can save lives. Beyond survival, having a safe place to sleep and consistent access to food and other necessities is vital to participating in the workforce. Legislators often encourage independence and self-sufficiency through employment. Investing in shelter and affordable housing also invests in the state’s workforce; about half of adults entering shelter in Minnesota have some income, according to the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, and many more strongly desire employment. Stable housing is an essential part of obtaining and maintaining employment.
Like many housing and support organizations, Missions Inc. Programs’ efforts are focused on meeting the immediate basic needs of our residents. Many sources of funding explicitly exclude expenses such as construction, renovation and furnishing – making these projects difficult to fund. The capital funding for emergency shelters currently being discussed in the Minnesota legislature would allow providers to create, improve or expand life-saving services to Minnesotans experiencing homelessness.
Without significant investment in shelter capital from the state government, the safety net created by shelters and supportive housing programs will continue to fray. At a time when the state of Minnesota has a multi-million-dollar surplus, it is inexcusable that many Minnesotans remain unhoused.
Providers need resources and support to invest in trauma-informed, culturally relevant services that not only meet the basic needs of individuals experiencing homelessness but create a community where homelessness is brief, rare and non-recurring. We urge you to contact your state legislators today and ask them to invest in ending homelessness in your area by supporting capital funding for emergency shelters.
James Whitt
Plymouth
James Whitt is the associate director of Missions Inc. Programs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.