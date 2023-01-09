As we pass the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, it seems appropriate to reflect on how our democracy is doing here in Plymouth. Prior to the 2022 election in November, there was widespread concern that elections would once again be challenged, or that election deniers would be elected in many places across the country, thus threatening the integrity of future elections.
As a state, Minnesota tends to have the highest voter turnout rate in the country, and Hennepin County tends to be one of the best turnout counties. This year, we didn’t do as well, we were not the best, but we were close. We had no newsworthy problems with our voting, we had clear winners and no false challenges in the elections. Both in Minnesota and nation wide, voters sent a clear message: Candidates who were threatening to deny election results or interfere with democracy are not welcome.
Plymouth elected three new members to our City Council, Julie Pointner, Julie Peterson, and Clark Gregor, re-elected Mayor Wosje, saw the “promotion” of at-large Council Member Ned Carroll to the State House, got a new Senator (Bonnie Westlin) and gave the nod to our multi-term house Representative Ginny Klevorn. Those who have served in the past have proved themselves representatives of all the citizens, not just those who may have voted for them, and all the new electeds promise the same. We also added a new school board member, Sheila Prior, in the Wayzata district, who comes with impressive credentials and a strong commitment to education.
So when we pass that ominous anniversary, reach up and adjust the rear-view mirror, and have one last look at last year’s concerns about our democracy. No time to dwell on the past, since the next election season starts, well, about now!
