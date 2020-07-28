To the Editor:
Since March, Hopkins Public Schools has reshaped our service delivery model to respond to necessary executive orders and our community’s needs in the context of COVID-19. As a result, our budget has experienced a total decrease of $2.6 million due to the loss of fee-based revenue and increased costs associated with providing free meals to all youth and free child care to the children of essential workers. While we have received some federal reimbursement for the meals served (not enough to cover the complete cost of staff and food) as well as $1 million through the CARES Act, this funding has been largely insufficient. We’ve witnessed other organizations receive the federal and state funding they need to weather this storm, while public schools have once again been asked to do more with less. The fact that private schools Blake and Breck each received $5 million in federal PPP funds to retain their staff, while Hopkins Schools (not eligible for PPP) was forced to lay off 252 of our employees this spring, exemplifies the local impact of these federal funding disparities.
Here in Hopkins Schools we remain committed to our Vision 2031 goals of innovating to prepare students to thrive in both local and global contexts and eradicating entrenched systemic racism and educational disparities. Our team is working diligently to develop plans for fall to keep our students, staff, and families safe while also providing our students with high-quality learning experiences. We need adequate funding to do this crucial work, and we need you to join us in consistently advocating for the resources our students need and deserve.
The aforementioned financial challenges in the context of COVID-19 come on top of the chronic under-funding of public schools. This is a decades-old problem that must be remedied through sustained state and federal advocacy and ensuring we elect public education champions who will put our students first. Please visit our Hopkins Legislative Action Coalition website to get involved: hopkinsschools.org/district-news/legislative-action-coalition
Jen Bouchard and Steve Adams
Minnetonka
Jen Bouchard and Steve Adams are Hopkins School Board members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.