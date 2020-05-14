To the Editor:
As a civil engineer and small business owner who employs workers in Minnesota’s road construction industry, I am appalled by the announcement from Republicans in our state legislature that they will block passage of the capital bonding bill until Governor Walz relinquishes his emergency powers to fight COVID-19.
Minnesota desperately needs bond funds to create jobs and make critical improvements to roads, bridges, schools and housing. The urgency is real: my peers in the American Society of Civil Engineers evaluated Minnesota’s infrastructure in 2018 and gave us a poor C grade.
As it did during the Great Depression and 2008 recession, comprehensive state bonding would enable employers to provide reliable jobs at living wages to thousands of distressed workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
Infrastructure funding should be nonpartisan, especially now with unemployment spiking and tax revenues falling. Workers in all construction trades and oversight could work on bonded projects for over two years. These jobs would bring much-needed income and hope to hard-working Minnesotans and their families, who will then support our state’s economic recovery.
Walz has collaborated with health care experts, business leaders and agency officials to make decisions that have proven to be effective. We want our state to reopen safely and soon, and outdoor construction work is among the safest. The bonding bill would make more of it available rapidly. Holding up the bonding bill only reduces the state’s ability to recover from this crisis.
The massive health and economic threats facing us require that both parties work in good faith toward solutions free from political games, so it is disappointing and ironic that the very Republican politicians criticizing Walz for reopening the state too slowly are the same people blocking relief for thousands of Minnesotans. If their intent is not a deeply cynical strategy to hold badly-needed infrastructure work as ransom to weaken the governor’s ability to protect our health and reduce the number of fatalities from COVID-19, I invite them to offer an alternative explanation for their actions.
Ann Johnson Stewart
Minnetonka
Ann Johnson Stewart is a DFL candidate for Minnesota Senate in District 44.
