As a clinical psychologist, Minnetonka schools parent and longtime resident of Deephaven, I want to thank Minnesota Rep. Kelly Morrison for being a mental health champion in the Minnesota Legislature. Her early and continuous advocacy and legislation supporting access to mental health care for our students and community has been having a tremendous impact on students and families.
Dr. Morrison is an OB/GYN who has served in the Minnesota House since 2018 and worked tirelessly to support access to services and continuity of care for Minnesotans during the last few difficult years. Her very first bill passed in the Minnesota House was to fund badly needed emergency children’s residential mental health facilities. She is also the author of the 2021 Minnesota PSYPACT bill which reduces regulatory barriers to the practice of telepsychology, thereby increasing access to mental health care and improving continuity of care for mental health concerns.
She has also been working for years to address the shortage of mental health resources in our schools, including writing the bills to enable voluntary mental health screening for all students and increasing the number of school psychologists in our schools. She authored and co-authored legislation to this effect that was passed by the House in the Education Omnibus bill but was tabled by the Senate GOP in the last night of the session.
Some of her bi-partisan accomplishments include extending temporary licenses for practitioners to ease work-force shortages and expanding in-home mental health services for children in foster care. Morrison has received the recognition and gratitude of the Minnesota Psychological Association through their 2020 Legislator of the Year Award and the Minnesota Psychiatric Association (Paul Wellstone Advocacy Award).
I strongly urge residents of District 45 to support Kelly Morrison for Minnesota Senate this November so she can continue strengthening our mental health system and improving access to care for our schools and communities. We need her to continue working for us in the Minnesota Senate.
