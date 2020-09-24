To the Editor:
I am writing to support Jeff Parkhill who is running for the Wayzata City Council.
I have known Jeff and Karen Parkhill for three years. They have lived in a number of places throughout the U.S., when opportunity brought them both to Minnesota. They really found a home in Minnesota and I have been particularly struck by his love for the Wayzata community – “best place they’ve ever lived,” says Jeff.
For the past two years Parkhill has worked tirelessly as the vice chairman of the Wayzata Planning Commission, a role which exhibited his honesty, compassion, integrity and confidence.
Parkhill is an entrepreneur who founded a real estate company (and real estate is a big part of the Wayzata City Council’s job) that has seen over twenty years of success. He has an MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business as well as a background as a CPA. Parkhill’s education, strong values and successes in business would make him a valuable member of the Wayzata City Council.
Above all else, Jeff and Karen are about family. Jeff and Karen have instilled personal responsibility and love for our country in their three children. They are so proud of their son, Hayden, who will soon become a second lieutenant in the Army as a member of Notre Dame’s ROTC program.
Wayzata is such a beautiful place to live that deserves a man of Parkhill’s competency and love of community on its city council.
Rudy Boschwitz
Wayzata
Boschwitz was a U.S. Senator for Minnesota from 1978-1991.
