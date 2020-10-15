To the Editor:

I am pleased to write in support of Jeff Parkhill for Wayzata City Council.

I have known and admired Parkhill for several years. He is smart, committed and highly collaborative. As vice chair of the Planning Commission, he has used his extensive business and real estate background to assess and critically evaluate the myriad projects, issues and opportunities that Wayzata has recently faced. I trust Parkhill to be a true advocate for preservation of Wayzata’s small-town heritage, natural resources and financial strength.

Wayzata has a long tradition of excellent public service; we are fortunate to have someone of Parkhill’s talent and dedication to continue that tradition.

 

Andrew Humphrey

Wayzata 

Andrew Humphrey served as mayor of Wayzata from 2004-2008.

