Our third district congressman, Dean Phillips, returned to the House on Jan. 3 for his first time in the minority party. His Republican colleagues stumbled as they stepped into the majority, fighting amongst themselves over the Speakership.
The 117th Congress is done; the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack is no more. But on the second anniversary of the insurrectionist attack on our Capitol, the business of Jan. 6 justice grinds on. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s statement details how far we’ve come in accountability: hundreds of cases, individuals still to be identified, sentences being served.
But mere justice is insufficient. Rep. Phillips, having been in the Capitol that day, knows the public’s memory of Jan. 6, 2021, must not fade. Recently, I learned that Phillips, on the first anniversary, proposed Democracy Day “so that the American people never forget how fragile our democracy is and the vigilance required to maintain it.”
Phillips’ resolution involves “amending title 36, United States Code, to direct the President to issue an annual proclamation establishing Democracy Day,“ and must be introduced again when the 118th Congress finally begins. When I reached out to Phillips’ Minnetonka office I learned he will reintroduce Democracy Day.
Let’s always remember the attempted coup, thankful it failed. I urge everyone to contact your representative and Sens. Klobuchar and Smith in support of Democracy Day to “commemorate the U.S. tradition of successful and democratic transitions of presidential power and honor the sacrifices of those who have preserved this hallmark of democracy.”
