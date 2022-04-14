Similar to last week’s writer in the March 31 edition, we have been longtime residents (1989) and readers of the Sun Sailor. Unlike last week’s writer, I don’t know Jim Prom so can’t weigh in on what kind of person he is. Also unlike last week’s writer, I want to thank you for reporting on Prom’s comments. I believe that a key part of your job is to report on elected officials, not just community activities and sports articles.
If Prom’s views and words are different than what the Sun Sailor reported or what Audrey Britton wrote in her March 24 letter, then please ask Prom for corrections. If they are correct, then his “conservative” views on masking, racism, and vaccines are ones that most liberals, many independents and many conservatives would find harmful to the general health and well-being of our community. I voted for Prom in the last election, but I cannot support these views and believe he should not be reelected for office.
I was also disappointed with the letter writer in the March 24 edition who didn’t think using the “Wuhan flu’’ term (instead of what the majority of people call it; i.e. Covid) was racist. While it may not be racist by itself (and she and Prom may not be racists as I don’t pretend to know them), the use of that term is offensive to Asians. The standard for offensive language in the work place is determined by whether or not the person or group receiving the comment feels it is offensive, not whether or not the person issuing the language deems it to be offensive. The only other person I have heard use the phrase is Donald Trump, who certainly appears racist based on his words and actions. So while the writer can laugh at those who think she and Prom might be racist, I hope she and Prom can some day understand their words and actions can be hurtful and thus should change them. This is not the type of community that Plymouth should aspire to be.
And again, thank you for reporting on issues like this so we can be more educated voters and people. Independent journalists serve a critical role as we are seeing in Russia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.