To the Editor:
This year’s election taught us something very important and very alarming. Numerous elected officials, political activists, and perhaps even judges, believe that some votes matter more than others, and they are willing to take extreme action to stop people from voting.
An ongoing study of voter attitudes by the Democracy Fund found that one quarter of Americans would be satisfied with a “strong leader who doesn’t have to bother with Congress and elections” and 18% would be satisfied with an “army rule” system rather than a democracy. This is in America. These are our neighbors. Many Americans seem to want to end the American experiment with democracy, and are acting on that desire.
However, these dark thoughts lurk beneath an equally important finding from the same study. Nearly 90% of Americans also “say that a democratic political system is a good way of governing the country. At least 80% of Americans rate the importance of living in a democracy as an 8 or higher on a 10-point scale.” Most claim democracy is better than other systems.
Two distinct voices are calling on Americans. One says end democracy, the other says, save democracy. We must listen to the better angels of our nature, and demand that legislators improve election laws to require and fund full access to voting, and pass meaningful laws to stop interference with the process. This has to be done in every state and at the federal level.
Each legislator in Minnesota is required to take an oath of office, “to support the Constitution of the United States, the constitution of this state.” I’m pretty sure democracy is in there somewhere. It is our role as citizens to hold them to this oath. Our system in Minnesota is probably the best in the country, but we have learned it needs to be better protected. Let our state be the model other states follow.
Greg Laden
Plymouth
