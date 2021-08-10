To the Editor:
As a parent of Wayzata K-12 students and constituents, I would like to voice my support for universal masking policies for the 2021-2022 school year.
It is imperative that our school district take all necessary measures to limit the community spread of SARS-CoV-2 and to ensure safe school openings. School districts are responsible for the safety of students, as well as teachers and staff. It is crucial that the district decision-makers consult data based on scientific consensus to guide their decisions about the pandemic and school COVID-19 plans. I note that the Minneapolis and Rochester Public Schools announced recently that masks will be required of everyone in their schools.
Science has been very clear that masking is one of the most effective weapons we have in our arsenal to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Universal masking in schools, while significantly lowering the risk of transmission, also prevents the potential of stigma, shaming or bullying due any particular student’s choice about whether or not to wear a mask. I recognize mask wearing has become a politicized issue and many impassioned individuals are rallying against it. While this may be the case, the pandemic is real and will affect students and families regardless of their political beliefs or opinions.
I am asking that the Wayzata School District follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the American Association of Pediatrics, the Minnesota Department of Health and the World Health Organization and implement mandatory universal masking in our schools.
Please go online and sign our petition to require universal masking in Wayzata Schools: change.org/Wayzataschoolsmask.
Denise Lutgen-Gallaty
Plymouth
