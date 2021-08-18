To the Editor:
As a mother of two girls who are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, I am increasingly concerned about the increase in community spread in Minnesota and their potential exposure to the virus as they start school. My concerns were heightened after attending the Aug. 9 Wayzata School Board Meeting and hearing a number of appalling, uninformed, conspiratorial public comments against universal masking.
To those who argue that universal masking will infringe on their constitutional right to freedom and parental choice, I offer the following:
Years ago, smoking bans were implemented in most indoor public spaces because of the scientifically proven detrimental impact on the health of those exposed to second-hand smoke. Individuals still have the freedom to choose to smoke; however, smokers are required to remove themselves from those public spaces when they want to smoke so they do not adversely impact the health of others. An individual’s right to a healthy environment free of second-hand smoke takes precedence over the rights of the smoker.
Similarly, parents have every right to decide what is best for their children. However, if a parent makes a choice for their child that is contrary to current scientific evidence, that parent and the child must not infringe upon the rights of others who have a right to a healthy school and work environment. These parents should be the ones who bear the burden of removing their children from school, finding alternative child care, providing remote learning opportunities for their children or home schooling.
Governor Walz, school boards and superintendents across Minnesota, please prioritize the health of our children and take the only action that can currently help keep those under 12 protected from COVID-19 by implementing a universal masking mandate in all schools, regardless of vaccination status. The masking requirement should be in place at least until a vaccine becomes available for those under 12 and enough time has passed for the vaccine to be administered and deemed effective.
Nicole Sandoval
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.