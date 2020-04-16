To the Editor:

I had considerable professional experience working with environmentalist advocates over the past 30 years. Almost every proposal they make is truly “feel-good” and not really impactful. With COVID-19 now causing so much change in our communities, a few of these “solutions” show themselves for what they are.

Here are two examples: Plymouth, like many cities, put a moratorium on businesses adding a drive-thru. Now we see the unintended consequences of these rules. Drive-thru windows give us the ability to stay safe while ordering foods and medicines.

A second example is the reusable grocery bag. Now they are being banned because they may spread COVID-19. They have been suspected of causing increased food-born illnesses and deaths as far back as 2017, well before COVID-19, but still pushed hard by environmental advocates.

While I have no problem with someone wishing to use reusable bags in non-COVID-19 times, the impacts of bans have far-reaching consequences. The true environmental impact of reusable grocery bags are probably negligible, thus a feel-good solution. There are many more examples but these two illustrate the point. I hope Plymouth and other city leaders will rethink the drive-thru rules, and retailers and cities will stand up to the pressure of feel-good environmentalism as we emerge from the great isolation.

Tim Cassidy

Plymouth

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments