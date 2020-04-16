To the Editor:
I had considerable professional experience working with environmentalist advocates over the past 30 years. Almost every proposal they make is truly “feel-good” and not really impactful. With COVID-19 now causing so much change in our communities, a few of these “solutions” show themselves for what they are.
Here are two examples: Plymouth, like many cities, put a moratorium on businesses adding a drive-thru. Now we see the unintended consequences of these rules. Drive-thru windows give us the ability to stay safe while ordering foods and medicines.
A second example is the reusable grocery bag. Now they are being banned because they may spread COVID-19. They have been suspected of causing increased food-born illnesses and deaths as far back as 2017, well before COVID-19, but still pushed hard by environmental advocates.
While I have no problem with someone wishing to use reusable bags in non-COVID-19 times, the impacts of bans have far-reaching consequences. The true environmental impact of reusable grocery bags are probably negligible, thus a feel-good solution. There are many more examples but these two illustrate the point. I hope Plymouth and other city leaders will rethink the drive-thru rules, and retailers and cities will stand up to the pressure of feel-good environmentalism as we emerge from the great isolation.
Tim Cassidy
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.