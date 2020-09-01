To the Editor:
I’m a resident of Minnetonka, a volunteer with the Minnetonka Mountain Bike Trail Advocates and a father of two ADHD children who attend Minnetonka Public Schools. I’m writing about the Aug. 18 article regarding the new legal action further delaying the proposed, mountain bike trails in Lone Lake Park. I feel that the article was one-sided with several unreferenced statistics, clearly intended to spread disinformation about this project.
Without citation, this article states that 13% of the Minnesota, and 6% of the entire country’s rusty patched bumble bee population resides in this park. If this were the case, we should shut down the entire park to all users and turn it into a sanctuary and research area. The article doesn’t state how many bees were actually found in this park and by whom. It should also mention that this particular bumble bee has been found in most of the Three Rivers Parks in the metro area, many of which have mountain bike trails in them.
Let’s be clear, the preservation of the rusty patched bumble bee is not the priority of the “Friends of Lone Lake Park.” The rusty patched bumble bee was put on the endangered species list back in 2017. In 2018, the city built eight pickle ball courts at Lone Lake Park. Eight significant trees were removed and an entire hillside was flattened and paved. All right next to a rain/pollinator garden. These people opposed to the bike trail, gave the city no resistance about that development. Is this really about the bees or preventing further development in their “private” park?
It’s disappointing that individuals can use their personal observations, call it research (with no scientific method and no peer review) and say it is representative of an entire bee population in Minnesota and the country. I suppose it’s a sign of the times, people just saying something is true or false because it fits their narrative. The impact of the mountain bike trail at Lone Lake Park is being grossly misrepresented.
Eric Ekstrand
Minnetonka
