To the Editor:

We all deserve to live in a society where the system of justice treats people equitably and honestly, and no one is harmed because of their skin color or their belief system. But there are built-in biases in our system of justice that do in fact harm people based on their race. This is wrong.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is about this bias. CRT arose in the 1980s as a refinement of advanced scholarship in law to focus on race and racism in the justice system. It is taught in law school so those who will some day work in the legal and justice system know in advance how our laws were created in a manner that includes biases. I think it is important that lawyers learn about the history and evolution of the legal system from this perspective.

CRT is not taught in K-12 schools, any more than “contracts” or “torts” or other specialized law school classes are taught there. When people claim this is true, they are carrying water for the latest political strategy of a particular political party. I trust the people who run our public institutions of learning to not be influenced by such nonsense.

But having said that, I would fully support, as a Wayzata School District parent, an elective on CRT for students inclined toward the legal profession. From what I’ve read about the topic, it is fascinating and important.

Greg Laden

Plymouth

