To the Editor:
I am sad and discouraged to see that the GOP of our legislature is withholding the fact that several of their party had COVID-19. They are not living up to, in my mind, basic human kindness standards, let alone aiding in contact tracing. The Democrats in our state government are people, too. I wish the GOP would treat others equally, regardless of party!
Kerry Anderson
Plymouth
