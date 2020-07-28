To the Editor:
I will vote for Kimberly Wilburn for Hennepin County Commissioner because she is a Black woman. Of course she’s qualified. She’s worked as a community organizer and within the Democratic party for more than 10 years. As a Black woman, I don’t think she’d be in a position to run if she weren’t actually overqualified.
We need kindness, inclusivity and innovation in this commissioner seat and Wilburn embodies these characteristics.
She has spent her whole life, as a child, teenager, mother, wife, organizer and career woman living within the walls of systemic racism which has only recently been brought in to focus for many of us.
We are at a critical time in our history. There is a widespread call for changes in the way we treat Black Americans, and who better to lead us into this new era than a Black woman.
As I run through my neighborhood in Minnetonka, my heart fills with pride as I see so many “Black Lives Matter” signs in the front lawns. My hope is that the call to action will not stop at signs. And if we really believe that Black and Brown lives matter, we will move toward changing the policies that contribute to the fact that Minnesota is one of the worst states for racial disparities in the country.
We cannot accept illusions of change, this is the moment to act and voting Kimberly Wilburn for Hennepin County Commissioner is a step in the right direction.
Patsy Foster-Bolton
Minnetonka
