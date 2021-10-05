To the Editor:
My wife and I eagerly tuned in to the League of Women Voters candidate forum for the Minnetonka City Council last Wednesday, as we do for every election. Imagine our surprise when only three candidates out of 10 bothered to show up for the forum! As a voter, I found it insulting that seven candidates didn’t deem it worthwhile to make their views and proposals known to the voting public. Deb Calvert and Iola Kostrzewski were the only candidates for At-Large Seat A and the sole candidate who showed up for Seat B was Kimberly Wilburn. Where were Karen Ahlbrecht, Marshall Glynn, Wyn Ray, Daniel Kral, Jim Hadley, Stacy Cranbrook, and Ash Patel? No explanation was given for their absence.
Were they hoping that the new ranked-choice voting rules will allow them to slip into office without being held responsible for their opinions? Are they too embarrassed to let us know where they stand on key city issues? Were they given some poor advice by their campaign handlers? Were they afraid of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in close quarters? That seems unlikely, since the forum was conducted with adequate masking and candidates were separated by barriers. Whatever their reason for forgoing this important way to connect with voters, they abrogated their responsibility as candidates.
Candidates who fail to show up for the ONLY non-partisan public forum in their own city are not worthy of consideration, in my opinion. I will not be voting for any of the “no-shows” for city council.
Steve Adams
Minnetonka
