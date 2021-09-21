To the Editor:

Three years ago when Deb Calvert was first running for Minnetonka City Council, I whole-heartedly endorsed her by saying, “Deborah’s keen intelligence is acutely aware of Minnetonka’s past…,and (she) is ready, willing and able to create a future for Minnetonka that is sensible, sensitive and sanguine to the true needs of every citizen.”

Now, as Deb continues to help all of us successfully navigate the worst health crisis in our lifetime, and with three more years of essential experience in city governance, Deb is more qualified than ever to be our councilperson and lead our city.

The heart of Minnetonka is its wealth of natural resources wedded to its ever diversifying business and residential communities. To maintain a healthy Minnetonka, diversity is the key, the necessary antidote to any present day or future toxicities which challenge our higher quality of life as Minnetonkans.

Since becoming a councilperson, Deb has shown that the way to a brighter and more fiscally responsible future is by applying her passion for excellence and her keen intelligence to everyday problems in order to find practical solutions. If you want fiscally responsible repairing of our infrastructure, vote for Deb Calvert. Do you want rational debate and smart solutions to our environmental and natural resource concerns? Vote for Deb Calvert. If you want a healthy diversity in our businesses and citizenry, a diversity that helps us weather any storm and which makes all of us better, vote for Deb Calvert.

Please vote for Deb Calvert as your At Large Seat A councilperson. I am.

John Powers

Minnetonka

Powers has served on the Minnetonka Planning Commission since October 2015

