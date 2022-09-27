This week I watched a candidate forum to learn about the candidates in my district, District 42, which includes most of Plymouth and Medicine Lake. I was appalled that all three Republican candidates failed to show up to this non-partisan forum even though they were invited. It was hosted by The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan group that according to its website, “encourages informed and active participation in government.”
Why weren’t these Republican candidates willing to participate and answer questions from voters in this public forum so that everyone can make an informed decision about their representatives? Are they not confident in their positions? Do they not want to participate in the democratic process? It seems they don’t respect their voters enough to communicate with us.
Voters in this district took the time to attend and watch online to hear what the candidates’ positions are so that we can decide who will best represent us. If these three Republican candidates aren’t willing to communicate with us now when they want our votes, I seriously doubt they will listen to us and communicate with us if they are elected.
I appreciate the three candidates who did attend this forum: Bonnie Westlin, Ned Carroll and Rep. Ginny Klevorn. They have demonstrated that communicating with their voters and constituents is important to them and that they respect us. I will support the candidates who attended this forum because by their answers to the questions I know that they will represent me well and because they have shown that they respect voters/constituents. They are willing to listen to what’s important to us and let us know what their positions are on the issues.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.