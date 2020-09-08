To the Editor:
I write this letter in support of Bridget Erickson as a candidate for a seat on the Osseo Area Schools Board. I have had the firsthand opportunity to experience Bridget’s desire for excellence in education. My daughter was lucky enough to have been placed in her classroom. I saw Bridget’s ability to get to know each of her student’s individually and connect to their academic and personal interests, which are paramount in engaging students in their learning. She was also highly skilled in communicating with families and participated in all areas of the school community. My daughter was pushed to her personal best. Bridget participated and engaged with the kids to build classroom community. She also went out of her way to attend her students’ extra-curricular events. I am a 33-year veteran teacher of Osseo Area Schools and I am excited to see a highly qualified candidate like Bridget with a willingness to serve the entire community of the district.
Bridget’s research into becoming a school board member has been incredibly detailed and highlights her strong work ethic and desire to do her best in anything she takes on. It is clear that she will work to ensure that students have the curriculum, resources and technology and professional staff available that best fit their site’s learning environment. Bridget is level-headed and will have the ability to see all sides of issues. She holds a unique perspective and lens as that of a community member, tax payer, business professional, teacher and parent. She also has a strong understanding that with a district this large, a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t always work, and sites need to be able to make decisions that best affect their students and families.
Please join me in supporting Bridget Erickson for the Osseo School Board. She will embrace a fresh face of intelligence, understanding, integrity and accountability. Bridget understands the importance of working equitably, collaboratively and thoughtfully for the best outcomes for ALL of the diverse students and communities the district serves.
Sheila Rod
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.