Statistics reveal that more than half of U.S. students are not proficient in reading by fourth grade. The country’s bleak reading scores have gained national attention as children who are not reading proficiently by the end of fourth grade are less likely to graduate from high school. As a current Ph.D. candidate, I have devoted my studies to researching why literacy scores have remained low and stagnant over the last decade.
Thanks to a large body of research known as the science of reading, we know how to improve reading outcomes for students. When instruction is aligned with the science of reading, 95% of children can learn to read. Districts that have aligned systems with science have drastically improved their reading outcomes, even among at-risk students. To promote lasting change, school leaders and teachers need to be aware of the science of reading and align their systems accordingly.
Wayzata School District is moving in the right direction by adopting a science of reading literacy curriculum for their core instruction. However, in interventions, Wayzata Schools is using a balanced literacy curriculum which is effective for only 40% of students. Science of reading instruction is essential for struggling students in interventions. I haven’t found any empirical evidence to show sustained literacy achievement gains using balanced literacy curricula.
Many of us have tried to create better interventions for with dyslexia and other reading difficulties at Wayzata Schools. Unfortunately, those in positions to make lasting changes have implemented science of reading inconsistently and continue clinging to practices that don’t work for most students.
I support Sheila Prior for the Wayzata School Board because she will not sit and watch outdated and disproven literacy practices continue to take place in our classrooms. She is aware of the science of reading and has made it a priority to ensure teachers get the training and materials they need to effectively implement science of reading. Prior will work to ensure every school has reading specialists trained in science of reading methods for struggling readers and students with dyslexia. Join me in voting for Prior this November.
