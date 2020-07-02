To the Editor:
I have been observing politics for many years. Politicians are notorious for promising a lot and delivering little. Congressman Dean Phillips exemplified this when he recently took a day off work. He did not take off just any day, he took off Juneteenth allowing him to literally do nothing yet give the illusion of taking action. This is what to expect from a politician (and I stress the word politician).
Fortunately, in November we have a refreshing alternative. The man I am thinking of is a person who grew up in poverty and rose to success. Along with his wife, they raised a family that is the model of the American dream. But this man also knows firsthand what racism is. Because of his background growing up impoverished and Black, he has lived experience I can only imagine. For him, social issues such as racism and poverty are not theoretical. He knows from experience both what causes and what solves such issues.
The man I am speaking of is Kendall Qualls. An authentic leader who will not deliver bumper sticker philosophy and sloganeering. Instead, you will hear from him solutions forged from truth and based in pragmatism. He is a soft-spoken man who listens intently, considers deeply, then takes strong and impactful action. This is what leaders do (and I stress the word leader). He is a man who cares about Black Americans, impoverished Americans and indeed all Americans. He cares deeply about the quality of our communities.
I urge you to visit Kendall Qualls website, follow him on social media, and get to know him. Judge for yourself. The contrast could not be starker in the choice we have. A leader or a politician. A man of solutions or a man of slogans. In this time of complex and vexing social issues, we need the authentic leadership of Kendall Qualls.
Tim Cassidy
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.