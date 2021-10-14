To the Editor:
I am writing to endorse Jessica Reader’s candidacy for Minnetonka School Board.
As a parent, coach and former director of the Vantage program and Minnetonka High School teacher, I see in Reader all the qualities needed to help the Minnetonka School District sustain and enhance the excellence of the education it provides to our children. She recognizes the importance of maintaining the strong financial position of the district achieved through prudent management of our resources. At the same time, she has been involved in, and advocates strongly for, innovative programs such as Vantage, Momentum and SAIL.
Reader respects and supports the unique identity of each student in our district and is committed to building a student-centered school system that will allow all students to flourish whatever their backgrounds or skillsets. Reader is a values-based leader who will be a collaborative and forward-thinking board member to help take our great school district to even higher levels of achievement. I believe she is a right choice to serve on the Minnetonka School Board.
Chris Pears
Minnetonka
