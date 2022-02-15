I really appreciate that the city of Minnetonka has an annual tree sale. The costs are low, and it has always been well organized at the time of pickup. I am increasingly disappointed, however, that there are so few native species available (and they sell out within a couple of hours), and that the other options are not necessarily beneficial. The non-native species can multiply, can contribute to the introduction of new pests, and often do not support the range of insects on which birds rely for food. In addition, when unclaimed trees from the sale are planted in our parks, it offsets the restoration efforts that many of us are working to achieve with volunteer groups. For example, European linden has naturalized in our parks after being planted by the city and now must be removed by restoration volunteers. Section 4.2 of the new natural resources master plan suggests several methods to increase native plantings on private land to help with reducing invasive species and also mitigating against climate change. But the tree sale does not support those goals because they are still offering too few native shrubs and trees, both in selection and quantity.
When city staff was asked why they don’t have more native tree species, I was told: “The species selected this year were chosen for a variety of reasons including climate resiliency, shade, ornamental quality, evergreen options and fruit trees. But one of the biggest factors we are beholden to is nursery availability which has become increasingly limited.”
I would suggest the city explore different nurseries to work with that specialize in native shrubs and trees. Also, offering bare root stock would increase the number of native species that could be offered. It is important to get residents moving toward planting native plants, and this continued supply/demand problem in selection at the tree sale is not helping.
I look forward to better offerings at next year’s sale.
