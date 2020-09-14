To the Editor:
Chris LaTondresse is the proven, experienced leader we need to represent District 6 on the Hennepin County Board. Chris has shown his leadership as vice-chair of the Hopkins School Board, helping guide the district through the COVID-19 crisis, assuring that education continued after abrupt closing of schools, providing meals for thousands of students, many of whom are dependent on the schools for healthy food, as families face even greater economic challenges with jobs and income either eliminated or reduced, putting even more pressure on families to do more with less. He understands budgeting and was instrumental in addressing the financial challenges the district was facing even before the pandemic.
Jan Callison has been an extraordinary board representative, and while no one can replace her, Jan’s confidence in Chris LaTrondresse and her endorsement of him speaks volumes about Chris’ qualifications. As the former mayor of Minnetonka and past chair of the county board, she recognizes in Chris the skills that strong public service demands: assuring that all voices are at the table and are heard, calm, steady leadership and as a good listener being willing to work across divides to find solutions that benefit everyone.
In these extremely challenging times we need an experienced leader, someone who will hit the ground running, and Chris LaTondresse is that person. As former mayor of Hopkins now serving on the Metropolitan Council, I have had many occasions to both observe Chris as well as to meet with him and have deep conversations about the challenges our region faces. I endorse Chris LaTondresse without reservation and ask you to help elect Chris with your vote as our next District 6 Hennepin County Board member.
Molly Cummings
Hopkins
