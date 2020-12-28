To the Editor:

Before we close 2020, I want to thank the City of Plymouth for the excellent way they facilitated early voting.

As soon as early voting started, there were signs along city streets directing us to City Hall, where a helpful staff member was there to assist. Upon handing the filled ballot, an attendant immediately entered the voter information, assuring that the ballot arrived and would be counted. And, the voting station operated throughout the early-voting period, even during that surprise October snowstorm.

Hannah Hill

Plymouth

