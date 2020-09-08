To the Editor:
A recent letter from a supporter of the mountain-bike course planned at Lone Lake Park pointed to online reports to suggest that the park may not have a population of endangered rusty patched bumblebees (“The bee population in Lone Lake Park is questionable,” Sept. 3). But there’s no doubt that the endangered bees live in Lone Lake Park — the real question is how the city of Minnetonka can ensure that the bike course won’t wipe them out.
Residents near Lone Lake Park have been providing staff, the park board and the city council with rusty patched bumblebee population information since 2017. The 2018 population was one of the largest in Minnesota.
Bee experts, including from the University of Minnesota, again documented the presence of the endangered bee in the park this summer. One bee sighted represents a colony of likely hundreds of bees nesting nearby.
To protect rare species from collectors and others, websites such as iNaturalist sometimes deliberately obscure their population and location data from the general public. Further, entries on these public sites represent just a subset of observations recorded by scientists. Nonexpert interpretation of the limited data found online can lead to incorrect conclusions, as evidenced by the recent letter to the editor.
Lone Lake Park is one of the rusty patched bumblebee’s remaining strongholds. More than half of the viable bee habitat within this park will be affected by the proposed mountain-bike course. It’s undeniable that Lone Lake Park’s wildflowers and natural areas make it a beautiful place for residents and endangered bees to visit: Let’s keep it that way.
Collette Adkins,
Minneapolis
Adkins is a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity.
