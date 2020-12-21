To the Editor:
It seems like we’ve been through this all about 50 years ago.
We had a strong peace movement with peaceful demonstrations against the Vietnam War (then came the Kent State shootings). We had efforts to eliminate racial injustice (Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act) in the 1960s and we had women’s rights victories (Roe vs. Wade) in the 1970s. We fought then to change the world – and we thought we accomplished it! With laws on the books and gradual opinion changes in our country’s leaders, decades ago we believed our goals were met.
So how can it be possible that 50 years later – we live in a country where police brutality exists against minorities, where people have fears about peacefully gathering to protest and where women’s rights are challenged daily (job equality, equal pay, access to birth control and the list goes on)?
Let’s hope in another 50 years we have made some progress and have moved beyond all this hurt and hate and that our country will be a place where people can live together in harmony.
LuAnn Tolliver
Minnetonka
