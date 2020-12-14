To the Editor:
I read I am supposed to listen to my Trump-backing neighbor so we can get along as a country. I feel I have been talking to and trying to understand Trump neighbors for the past four years and I do believe that many neighbors have similar values and want similar things for our country, but I can’t listen anymore to someone that won’t give up paranoid delusions from birther lies, COVID lies and today’s election fraud lies.
Some people have said “why not give credit to Trump for the vaccines.” Yes, Trump did his basic job on funding “Operation Warp Speed” as every other industrialized country’s leaders did like Germany funding BioNtech (Pfizer self-funded) and 172 countries we abandoned that tried the WHO Covax Facility (which the U.S. should have led).
Do we need to give Trump credit? What legitimate leader would need credit for doing their basic job for once? Especially when he disbanded the pandemic response team and lied about its seriousness. And isn’t the success due to a pro-science culture of American institutions that still exists despite Trump. Where is Trump now? He has shown the world the U.S. doesn’t care about them or its own, we have failed during this pandemic because of his lack of leadership and hundreds of thousands have died and now we are in the heart of the worst COVID outbreak and Trump is acting crazy, tweeting out lies that he won the election because of massive voter fraud (though in reality he lost by over 7 million votes).
But where is the outrage from GOP leaders (cowards that can’t even acknowledge Biden’s win) and supposed patriotic supporters of this selfish vindictive liar that has divided and abandoned and shamed our country? Trump only cares about himself not his supporters and certainly not the rest of us. Alas, I cannot have exchanges of opinion or get to a common ground of ideas when we don’t believe the same truth.
David Foster-Bolton
Minnetonka
