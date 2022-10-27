To the Editor:
Just over two years ago, my close friend Matt passed away unexpectedly at 36 years old. I was away in South Carolina when I found out, and the news of his death was shattering.
To the Editor:
Just over two years ago, my close friend Matt passed away unexpectedly at 36 years old. I was away in South Carolina when I found out, and the news of his death was shattering.
To say he was one of the best people I’ve met in my 30 years of life is no exaggeration.
You know the type: the one who calls out for using plastic straws when you could just drink from the cup, instead of polluting our oceans further. The guy who’s brave enough to talk politics at dinner, post-softball game with co-workers because he knew major injustices were happening and they needed to be spoken on. He always stood up for the little guys, for those who were right, but maybe not always the loudest.
He cared more about our planet’s future than anyone I’ve known and wasn’t scared to say where it was headed if things didn’t change.
Recently, I’d felt even sadder about Matt’s death knowing that over two years later, things are grimmer than ever and becoming dire. Not to mention there’s one less person truly fighting the good fight.
Or so I thought, until I met Larry Kraft.
When I met Larry, I felt that with his support, I could pick up where Matt left off and try to better this earth for days to come. One of the first things Larry and I discussed was climate change and how important it is to elect officials who truly care. Or there won’t be a recognizable future for our kids.
If there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that we need to act now. I know Larry will do anything he can to address our climate crisis, but he can’t do it alone. We all must get people like Larry elected to make meaningful and lasting changes.
I leave again soon for that same spot in South Carolina, but as a person with a renewed commitment to climate action.
A person Matt would be proud of.
A person we could all be, with Larry and others like him at the helm.
RIP Matthew Thomas Eldien.
Allie Gerr
St. Louis Park
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.