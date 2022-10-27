I am a resident of St Louis Park, and I’m writing to endorse Larry Kraft for Minnesota House representative of District 46A.
I’ve known Larry for nearly four years in different capacities: as a campaign volunteer, his informal TikTok consultant, a friend and next-door neighbor.
A quick Google search will tell you the highlights of Larry’s story: former tech executive, youth climate nonprofit leader, city council member, dad, husband and community member. But what you won’t find online is the depth of his character.
Larry is the kind of person who, when presented with a niche bicycle proposal at the St. Louis Park City Council, spends hours investigating bike safety theories and evidence-based research to make the most fully informed choice possible. He is the kind of person who asks a 17-year-old high schooler to manage his first-ever campaign for office and puts complete trust in this person. He is the kind of person who has no clue what TikTok is but will put himself out there, learning goofy trends and have a blast while doing it. He is the kind of person who will tell you he disagrees with you about a political issue, but will do it with care and respect. And he is the kind of person who, upon learning your favorite ice cream flavor, will hand-make it every year for you on your birthday.
When I think about what our state needs right now, it is this depth of character and commitment to the task at hand. I have the utmost faith in Larry’s ability to form relationships both within our community and across the aisle, raise important issues, and legislate the things that matter because he is bringing his commitment and character to the job.
