Dear Wayzata commissioners and council members, I was horrified, absolutely horrified when I opened the proposal for the former TCF Bank headquarters site at 200 Lake St. E. and saw the renderings. Wayzata currently has in place the most visually beautiful commercial building in the metro area. Everyone loves that building and comments on it when seeing it for the first time. The materials and architecture are simply impressive.
The new proposal offers ugly boxes stacked on top of each other. There is nothing “charming” about this project. If that is what the design standard for Wayzata is calling for then all is lost as far as promoting “charm” for our city. How sad.
We have become a downtown of hard, cold and austere materials that are unimaginative and lacking any warmth. The ordinance has been thrown away and Wayzata has become the “land of PUDs,” where anything goes. We can and should require better than this proposal for our lakeside view.
I am asking that the TCF building be left in place and remodeled as part of granting any PUD for this site.
With what has occurred in this town within the last 15 odd years, there should be no problem creating condos within the existing building and easily marketing them for lakeside living.
The wringing of hands by developers and repeated mantras that it simply can’t be done and make money is more than a fallacy. Wayzata has been and continues to be a goldmine for residential living units.
Please make it a priority to preserve one of the remaining beautiful landmarks in Wayzata.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.