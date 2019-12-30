To the Editor:
The Hopkins City Council voted unanimously to accept an $8 million tax-increment financing settlement with Doran, the developer of the Moline, and at the same time, approved a tax levy increase of 9.71% for 2020. With the settlement, Hopkins loses public access to the Moline parking ramp and $424,000 per year in property tax revenue over the next 25 years from the Moline TIF district. That money normally would have financed general operations, including fire and safety.
Director of Economic Development and Planning, Kersten Elevrum, admitted the city did not fully understand the risks they were undertaking when entering into the Doran contract, on behalf of the Met Council, to build a grade level parking ramp for passengers on the SWLRT. Per Mayor Jason Gadd, the ramp at the Shady Oak station will now be “enlarged.”
The Hopkins community demands more accountability from its city officials. While we recognize the hard work of city staff, more must be done so taxpayers are not having to continually dig deeper into their pockets to support the burgeoning city finances and having to forgo significant property tax revenue.
Renee Kessler
Hopkins
Kessler is writing as a member of Hopkins Residents for Fiscal Responsibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.