To the Editor:
I am writing as a resident of Hopkins to express my deep concern over the proposed 2020 budget. To their credit, the city staff recommended $500,000 in spending cuts at the council meeting, reducing the tax levy from a 13% to a nearly 10% increase over 2019. Unfortunately, these cuts do not go nearly far enough as we are still left with a $17.5 million levy in 2020, and nearly double-digit increases for the third year in a row.
Of particular concern is the steadily increasing level of debt Hopkins has taken on, which stood at $70 million on 12/31/18. This type of budgeting is egregious and irresponsible. There must be more thoughtful goal setting of debt levels and the tax levy, rather than simply asking taxpayers to continue to absorb the resulting gap between revenues and appropriations. I fear this level of taxation presents a significant deterrent to anyone looking to buy property in our city, and is an inordinate burden on our senior citizens and residents living on a fixed income. Citizens accurately pointed out during the council meeting that Hopkins tax increases have far outpaced any cost of living or typical salary increase the majority of us have received.
I am supportive of investments that improve our city’s infrastructure and amenities which benefit residents, and continue to draw people into Hopkins. However, I believe our city council must be more judicious in the timing and size of these improvements. Hopkins stands out as an anomaly in regard to levy increases when compared to neighboring cities. Granted, we have a smaller and different structure to our tax base, but that is all the more reason for increased fiscal responsibility.
I urge the council not to pass the current proposal. Instead, make the hard decisions and appropriate cuts now, that will impact Hopkins residents immediately in 2020. Finally, it is also incumbent upon us as residents to be more engaged in city council meetings and working sessions in order to voice the much needed input from the public, something I personally am committed to going forward.
Maggie Sedoff
Hopkins
