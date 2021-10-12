To the Editor:

Last week’s Minnetonka/Excelsior/Eden Prairie issue of the Sun Sailor published a letter to the editor endorsing a candidate for Minnetonka city council that was signed by a current co-chair and previous members of the Hopkins School District Legislative Action Coalition. I want to make it clear that those signees do not represent the membership of the Hopkins LAC.

The Hopkins LAC is a non-partisan group that represents the Hopkins School Board in legislative issues that affect the Hopkins School District. We take positions on proposed legislation and education issues, as well as conduct forums for candidates for the state legislature in election years. We do NOT endorse candidates for any office.

Steve Adams

Minnetonka

Steve Adams is co-chair of the Hopkins School District Legislative Action Coalition

and treasurer of the school board.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments